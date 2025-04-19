KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / FLQL
FLQL: Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

68.56 USD 0.11 (0.16%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FLQL fiyatı bugün 0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 68.10 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.63 aralığında işlem gördü.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

FLQL haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FLQL stock price today?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock is priced at 68.56 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 68.45, and trading volume reached 166. The live price chart of FLQL shows these updates.

Does Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF is currently valued at 68.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.68% and USD. View the chart live to track FLQL movements.

How to buy FLQL stock?

You can buy Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF shares at the current price of 68.56. Orders are usually placed near 68.56 or 68.86, while 166 and 0.68% show market activity. Follow FLQL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLQL stock?

Investing in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.65 - 68.63 and current price 68.56. Many compare 0.68% and 20.37% before placing orders at 68.56 or 68.86. Explore the FLQL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the past year was 68.63. Within 48.65 - 68.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) over the year was 48.65. Comparing it with the current 68.56 and 48.65 - 68.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLQL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLQL stock split?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.45, and 18.68% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
68.10 68.63
Yıllık aralık
48.65 68.63
Önceki kapanış
68.45
Açılış
68.10
Satış
68.56
Alış
68.86
Düşük
68.10
Yüksek
68.63
Hacim
166
Günlük değişim
0.16%
Aylık değişim
0.68%
6 aylık değişim
20.37%
Yıllık değişim
18.68%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%