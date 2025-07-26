What is FIDU stock price today? Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock is priced at 81.94 today. It trades within 0.84%, yesterday's close was 81.26, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of FIDU shows these updates.

Does Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock pay dividends? Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF is currently valued at 81.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.44% and USD. View the chart live to track FIDU movements.

How to buy FIDU stock? You can buy Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF shares at the current price of 81.94. Orders are usually placed near 81.94 or 82.24, while 85 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow FIDU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FIDU stock? Investing in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.16 - 82.14 and current price 81.94. Many compare 2.99% and 19.97% before placing orders at 81.94 or 82.24. Explore the FIDU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the past year was 82.14. Within 59.16 - 82.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) over the year was 59.16. Comparing it with the current 81.94 and 59.16 - 82.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIDU moves on the chart live for more details.