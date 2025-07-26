- Overview
FIDU: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
FIDU exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.51 and at a high of 82.00.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIDU stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock is priced at 82.00 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 81.94, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of FIDU shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF is currently valued at 82.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.33% and USD. View the chart live to track FIDU movements.
How to buy FIDU stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF shares at the current price of 82.00. Orders are usually placed near 82.00 or 82.30, while 71 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow FIDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FIDU stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.16 - 82.14 and current price 82.00. Many compare 0.56% and 19.13% before placing orders at 82.00 or 82.30. Explore the FIDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the past year was 82.14. Within 59.16 - 82.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) over the year was 59.16. Comparing it with the current 82.00 and 59.16 - 82.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FIDU stock split?
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.94, and 14.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.94
- Open
- 81.54
- Bid
- 82.00
- Ask
- 82.30
- Low
- 81.51
- High
- 82.00
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.13%
- Year Change
- 14.33%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M