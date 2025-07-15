- Genel bakış
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
DRV fiyatı bugün -0.91% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.90 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DRV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DRV stock price today?
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 23.85 today. It trades within 23.32 - 23.90, yesterday's close was 24.07, and trading volume reached 162. The live price chart of DRV shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 23.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.32% and USD. View the chart live to track DRV movements.
How to buy DRV stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 23.85. Orders are usually placed near 23.85 or 24.15, while 162 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow DRV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRV stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 22.02 - 40.99 and current price 23.85. Many compare 0.51% and -8.87% before placing orders at 23.85 or 24.15. Explore the DRV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 40.99. Within 22.02 - 40.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) over the year was 22.02. Comparing it with the current 23.85 and 22.02 - 40.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRV stock split?
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.07, and -6.32% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.07
- Açılış
- 23.83
- Satış
- 23.85
- Alış
- 24.15
- Düşük
- 23.32
- Yüksek
- 23.90
- Hacim
- 162
- Günlük değişim
- -0.91%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.51%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -8.87%
- Yıllık değişim
- -6.32%