DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
24.85 USD 0.40 (1.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DRV ha avuto una variazione del 1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.30 e ad un massimo di 24.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.30 24.85
Intervallo Annuale
22.02 40.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.45
- Apertura
- 24.51
- Bid
- 24.85
- Ask
- 25.15
- Minimo
- 24.30
- Massimo
- 24.85
- Volume
- 67
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.52%
21 settembre, domenica