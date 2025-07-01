QuotazioniSezioni
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

24.85 USD 0.40 (1.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DRV ha avuto una variazione del 1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.30 e ad un massimo di 24.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.30 24.85
Intervallo Annuale
22.02 40.99
Chiusura Precedente
24.45
Apertura
24.51
Bid
24.85
Ask
25.15
Minimo
24.30
Massimo
24.85
Volume
67
Variazione giornaliera
1.64%
Variazione Mensile
1.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.94%
Variazione Annuale
8.52%
