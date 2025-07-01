시세섹션
통화 / DRV
주식로 돌아가기

DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

24.85 USD 0.40 (1.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DRV 환율이 오늘 1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.30이고 고가는 24.85이었습니다.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRV News

일일 변동 비율
24.30 24.85
년간 변동
22.02 40.99
이전 종가
24.45
시가
24.51
Bid
24.85
Ask
25.15
저가
24.30
고가
24.85
볼륨
67
일일 변동
1.64%
월 변동
1.14%
6개월 변동
-3.94%
년간 변동율
8.52%
20 9월, 토요일