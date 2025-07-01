통화 / DRV
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
24.85 USD 0.40 (1.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DRV 환율이 오늘 1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.30이고 고가는 24.85이었습니다.
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRV News
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Fed seen on track for rate cuts as job worries eclipse inflation fears
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- US stock index futures rise after July inflation data
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to hike output in September
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Why Consider U.S. REITs Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Oil slips 1% after OPEC+ accelerates output hikes
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- Wall St Week Ahead Investors eye tariff deadline as US stocks rally
- 3 Market Predictions For July
- 2025 Mid-Year Update: Inside Real Estate Outlook - Back To Basics
일일 변동 비율
24.30 24.85
년간 변동
22.02 40.99
- 이전 종가
- 24.45
- 시가
- 24.51
- Bid
- 24.85
- Ask
- 25.15
- 저가
- 24.30
- 고가
- 24.85
- 볼륨
- 67
- 일일 변동
- 1.64%
- 월 변동
- 1.14%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.94%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.52%
20 9월, 토요일