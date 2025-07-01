货币 / DRV
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
24.55 USD 0.07 (0.29%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DRV汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点23.84和高点24.58进行交易。
关注Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DRV新闻
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Fed seen on track for rate cuts as job worries eclipse inflation fears
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- US stock index futures rise after July inflation data
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to hike output in September
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Why Consider U.S. REITs Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Oil slips 1% after OPEC+ accelerates output hikes
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- Wall St Week Ahead Investors eye tariff deadline as US stocks rally
- 3 Market Predictions For July
- 2025 Mid-Year Update: Inside Real Estate Outlook - Back To Basics
日范围
23.84 24.58
年范围
22.02 40.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.48
- 开盘价
- 23.87
- 卖价
- 24.55
- 买价
- 24.85
- 最低价
- 23.84
- 最高价
- 24.58
- 交易量
- 46
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- -0.08%
- 6个月变化
- -5.10%
- 年变化
- 7.21%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B