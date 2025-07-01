Moedas / DRV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
24.45 USD 0.10 (0.41%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DRV para hoje mudou para -0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.11 e o mais alto foi 24.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRV Notícias
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Fed seen on track for rate cuts as job worries eclipse inflation fears
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- US stock index futures rise after July inflation data
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to hike output in September
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Why Consider U.S. REITs Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Traders stick to bets on September Fed rate cut after inflation report
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Oil slips 1% after OPEC+ accelerates output hikes
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- Wall St Week Ahead Investors eye tariff deadline as US stocks rally
- 3 Market Predictions For July
- 2025 Mid-Year Update: Inside Real Estate Outlook - Back To Basics
Faixa diária
24.11 24.67
Faixa anual
22.02 40.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.55
- Open
- 24.67
- Bid
- 24.45
- Ask
- 24.75
- Low
- 24.11
- High
- 24.67
- Volume
- 185
- Mudança diária
- -0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.49%
- Mudança anual
- 6.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh