DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

24.48 USD 0.39 (1.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRV exchange rate has changed by 1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.94 and at a high of 24.57.

Follow Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.94 24.57
Year Range
22.02 40.99
Previous Close
24.09
Open
24.15
Bid
24.48
Ask
24.78
Low
23.94
High
24.57
Volume
144
Daily Change
1.62%
Month Change
-0.37%
6 Months Change
-5.37%
Year Change
6.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev