Currencies / DRV
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
24.48 USD 0.39 (1.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DRV exchange rate has changed by 1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.94 and at a high of 24.57.
Follow Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DRV News
Daily Range
23.94 24.57
Year Range
22.02 40.99
- Previous Close
- 24.09
- Open
- 24.15
- Bid
- 24.48
- Ask
- 24.78
- Low
- 23.94
- High
- 24.57
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- 1.62%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.37%
- Year Change
- 6.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev