DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

24.45 USD 0.10 (0.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DRVの今日の為替レートは、-0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.11の安値と24.67の高値で取引されました。

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.11 24.67
1年のレンジ
22.02 40.99
以前の終値
24.55
始値
24.67
買値
24.45
買値
24.75
安値
24.11
高値
24.67
出来高
185
1日の変化
-0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.49%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.49%
1年の変化
6.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K