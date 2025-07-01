通貨 / DRV
DRV: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
24.45 USD 0.10 (0.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DRVの今日の為替レートは、-0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.11の安値と24.67の高値で取引されました。
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
24.11 24.67
1年のレンジ
22.02 40.99
- 以前の終値
- 24.55
- 始値
- 24.67
- 買値
- 24.45
- 買値
- 24.75
- 安値
- 24.11
- 高値
- 24.67
- 出来高
- 185
- 1日の変化
- -0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.49%
- 1年の変化
- 6.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K