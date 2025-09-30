- Genel bakış
DCMT: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF
DCMT fiyatı bugün -0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.06 aralığında işlem gördü.
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DCMT stock price today?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 27.01 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 27.10, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DCMT shows these updates.
Does DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 27.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.88% and USD. View the chart live to track DCMT movements.
How to buy DCMT stock?
You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 27.01. Orders are usually placed near 27.01 or 27.31, while 9 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow DCMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DCMT stock?
Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.79 - 27.49 and current price 27.01. Many compare -0.22% and 0.07% before placing orders at 27.01 or 27.31. Explore the DCMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the past year was 27.49. Within 23.79 - 27.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) over the year was 23.79. Comparing it with the current 27.01 and 23.79 - 27.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DCMT stock split?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.10, and 5.88% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.10
- Açılış
- 27.05
- Satış
- 27.01
- Alış
- 27.31
- Düşük
- 26.97
- Yüksek
- 27.06
- Hacim
- 9
- Günlük değişim
- -0.33%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.07%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.88%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8