CARG: CarGurus Inc - Class A

37.34 USD 0.23 (0.61%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CARG fiyatı bugün -0.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.94 aralığında işlem gördü.

CarGurus Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
37.28 37.94
Yıllık aralık
24.65 41.33
Önceki kapanış
37.57
Açılış
37.81
Satış
37.34
Alış
37.64
Düşük
37.28
Yüksek
37.94
Hacim
2.849 K
Günlük değişim
-0.61%
Aylık değişim
9.34%
6 aylık değişim
28.58%
Yıllık değişim
24.47%
