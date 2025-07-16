Currencies / CARG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CARG: CarGurus Inc - Class A
36.27 USD 0.08 (0.22%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CARG exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.56 and at a high of 36.35.
Follow CarGurus Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARG News
- CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025
- CarGurus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on CarGurus stock
- Carvana’s stock is falling, and Amazon is to blame
- CarGurus: Upgrade To Buy As The Equity Story Is Now A Lot Cleaner And Better (NASDAQ:CARG)
- CarGurus: Expanding Aggressively Overseas And Into New Car Inventory (NASDAQ:CARG)
- RBC Capital lowers CarGurus stock price target to $40 on CarOffer wind down
- CarGurus, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CARG)
- CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: CarGurus Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- CarGurus stock price target raised to $36 from $33 at UBS on competitive positioning
- Needham raises CarGurus stock price target to $44 on marketplace growth
- CarGurus Q2 2025 slides: marketplace growth offsets wholesale decline
- CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CarGurus (CARG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CarGurus (CARG) Q2 EPS Jumps 46%
- CarGurus to wind down CarOffer transactions business amid Q2 profit
- CarGurus earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Carvana stock amid Amazon competition
- Beyond (BYON) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cargurus COO Zales sells $338k in stock
- Cars.com stock rating upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan on valuation
- Tesla is one of the three most shorted U.S. auto stocks
Daily Range
35.56 36.35
Year Range
24.65 41.33
- Previous Close
- 36.19
- Open
- 36.08
- Bid
- 36.27
- Ask
- 36.57
- Low
- 35.56
- High
- 36.35
- Volume
- 1.024 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 6.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.90%
- Year Change
- 20.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%