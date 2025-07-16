Moedas / CARG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CARG: CarGurus Inc - Class A
37.02 USD 0.27 (0.73%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CARG para hoje mudou para 0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.90 e o mais alto foi 37.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CarGurus Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARG Notícias
- CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025
- CarGurus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on CarGurus stock
- Carvana’s stock is falling, and Amazon is to blame
- CarGurus: Upgrade To Buy As The Equity Story Is Now A Lot Cleaner And Better (NASDAQ:CARG)
- CarGurus: Expanding Aggressively Overseas And Into New Car Inventory (NASDAQ:CARG)
- RBC Capital lowers CarGurus stock price target to $40 on CarOffer wind down
- CarGurus, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CARG)
- CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: CarGurus Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- CarGurus stock price target raised to $36 from $33 at UBS on competitive positioning
- Needham raises CarGurus stock price target to $44 on marketplace growth
- CarGurus Q2 2025 slides: marketplace growth offsets wholesale decline
- CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- CarGurus (CARG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CarGurus (CARG) Q2 EPS Jumps 46%
- CarGurus to wind down CarOffer transactions business amid Q2 profit
- CarGurus earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Carvana stock amid Amazon competition
- Beyond (BYON) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cargurus COO Zales sells $338k in stock
- Cars.com stock rating upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan on valuation
- Tesla is one of the three most shorted U.S. auto stocks
Faixa diária
36.90 37.25
Faixa anual
24.65 41.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.75
- Open
- 37.07
- Bid
- 37.02
- Ask
- 37.32
- Low
- 36.90
- High
- 37.25
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.48%
- Mudança anual
- 23.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh