CotationsSections
Devises / CARG
Retour à Actions

CARG: CarGurus Inc - Class A

37.34 USD 0.23 (0.61%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CARG a changé de -0.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 37.28 et à un maximum de 37.94.

Suivez la dynamique CarGurus Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CARG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
37.28 37.94
Range Annuel
24.65 41.33
Clôture Précédente
37.57
Ouverture
37.81
Bid
37.34
Ask
37.64
Plus Bas
37.28
Plus Haut
37.94
Volume
2.849 K
Changement quotidien
-0.61%
Changement Mensuel
9.34%
Changement à 6 Mois
28.58%
Changement Annuel
24.47%
20 septembre, samedi