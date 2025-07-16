通貨 / CARG
CARG: CarGurus Inc - Class A
37.57 USD 0.82 (2.23%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CARGの今日の為替レートは、2.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.82の安値と37.59の高値で取引されました。
CarGurus Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARG News
1日のレンジ
36.82 37.59
1年のレンジ
24.65 41.33
- 以前の終値
- 36.75
- 始値
- 37.07
- 買値
- 37.57
- 買値
- 37.87
- 安値
- 36.82
- 高値
- 37.59
- 出来高
- 2.169 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 29.37%
- 1年の変化
- 25.23%
