Dövizler / BROS
BROS: Dutch Bros Inc Class A
58.64 USD 0.49 (0.84%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BROS fiyatı bugün 0.84% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 57.25 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.08 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dutch Bros Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
57.25 59.08
Yıllık aralık
30.49 86.80
- Önceki kapanış
- 58.15
- Açılış
- 58.49
- Satış
- 58.64
- Alış
- 58.94
- Düşük
- 57.25
- Yüksek
- 59.08
- Hacim
- 6.609 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.84%
- Aylık değişim
- -16.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -4.87%
- Yıllık değişim
- 83.77%
21 Eylül, Pazar