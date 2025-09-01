Currencies / BROS
BROS: Dutch Bros Inc Class A
60.26 USD 1.83 (2.95%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BROS exchange rate has changed by -2.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.65 and at a high of 62.40.
Follow Dutch Bros Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BROS News
Daily Range
59.65 62.40
Year Range
30.49 86.80
- Previous Close
- 62.09
- Open
- 62.40
- Bid
- 60.26
- Ask
- 60.56
- Low
- 59.65
- High
- 62.40
- Volume
- 5.242 K
- Daily Change
- -2.95%
- Month Change
- -14.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- 88.84%
