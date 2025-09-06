QuotazioniSezioni
BROS: Dutch Bros Inc Class A

58.64 USD 0.49 (0.84%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BROS ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.25 e ad un massimo di 59.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Dutch Bros Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.25 59.08
Intervallo Annuale
30.49 86.80
Chiusura Precedente
58.15
Apertura
58.49
Bid
58.64
Ask
58.94
Minimo
57.25
Massimo
59.08
Volume
6.609 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.84%
Variazione Mensile
-16.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.87%
Variazione Annuale
83.77%
20 settembre, sabato