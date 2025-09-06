Valute / BROS
BROS: Dutch Bros Inc Class A
58.64 USD 0.49 (0.84%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BROS ha avuto una variazione del 0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.25 e ad un massimo di 59.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Dutch Bros Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.25 59.08
Intervallo Annuale
30.49 86.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.15
- Apertura
- 58.49
- Bid
- 58.64
- Ask
- 58.94
- Minimo
- 57.25
- Massimo
- 59.08
- Volume
- 6.609 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 83.77%
20 settembre, sabato