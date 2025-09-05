Währungen / BROS
BROS: Dutch Bros Inc Class A
58.15 USD 0.20 (0.35%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BROS hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.90 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dutch Bros Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BROS News
Tagesspanne
57.53 58.90
Jahresspanne
30.49 86.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 57.95
- Eröffnung
- 58.55
- Bid
- 58.15
- Ask
- 58.45
- Tief
- 57.53
- Hoch
- 58.90
- Volumen
- 5.324 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.35%
- Monatsänderung
- -17.47%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.66%
- Jahresänderung
- 82.23%
