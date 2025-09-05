KurseKategorien
BROS: Dutch Bros Inc Class A

58.15 USD 0.20 (0.35%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BROS hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.90 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dutch Bros Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
57.53 58.90
Jahresspanne
30.49 86.80
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
57.95
Eröffnung
58.55
Bid
58.15
Ask
58.45
Tief
57.53
Hoch
58.90
Volumen
5.324 K
Tagesänderung
0.35%
Monatsänderung
-17.47%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.66%
Jahresänderung
82.23%
