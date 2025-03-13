KotasyonBölümler
BITX: Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

55.06 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BITX fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 53.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 55.25 aralığında işlem gördü.

Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BITX haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BITX stock price today?

Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 55.06 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 55.05, and trading volume reached 5599. The live price chart of BITX shows these updates.

Does Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 55.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 93.80% and USD. View the chart live to track BITX movements.

How to buy BITX stock?

You can buy Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 55.06. Orders are usually placed near 55.06 or 55.36, while 5599 and 1.87% show market activity. Follow BITX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BITX stock?

Investing in Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.23 - 72.80 and current price 55.06. Many compare 5.78% and 50.85% before placing orders at 55.06 or 55.36. Explore the BITX price chart live with daily changes.

What are 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the past year was 72.80. Within 24.23 - 72.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) over the year was 24.23. Comparing it with the current 55.06 and 24.23 - 72.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BITX stock split?

Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.05, and 93.80% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
53.49 55.25
Yıllık aralık
24.23 72.80
Önceki kapanış
55.05
Açılış
54.05
Satış
55.06
Alış
55.36
Düşük
53.49
Yüksek
55.25
Hacim
5.599 K
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
5.78%
6 aylık değişim
50.85%
Yıllık değişim
93.80%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8