- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BITX: Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
BITX 환율이 오늘 9.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.91이고 고가는 55.16이었습니다.
Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITX News
- AppLovin, Alibaba Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- BITX ETF: Popular Leveraged Strategy On The Block (BATS:BITX)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BITX, BITU, BTCL and BTFX
- Capitalize on Bitcoin's Bull Run With Leveraged ETFs in Crypto Week
- 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Vs Competing Bitcoin Leverage
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- BITX: 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF, Lagging Upside Returns Spell Disaster Downside (BATS:BITX)
- A Less Risky Strategy That Profits From Volatility In Bitcoin (BATS:BITX)
- OWNB: A Balanced Bet Between Bitcoin Exposure And Leverage
자주 묻는 질문
What is BITX stock price today?
Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 55.05 today. It trades within 9.75%, yesterday's close was 50.16, and trading volume reached 7778. The live price chart of BITX shows these updates.
Does Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 55.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 93.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BITX movements.
How to buy BITX stock?
You can buy Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 55.05. Orders are usually placed near 55.05 or 55.35, while 7778 and 3.85% show market activity. Follow BITX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITX stock?
Investing in Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.23 - 72.80 and current price 55.05. Many compare 5.76% and 50.82% before placing orders at 55.05 or 55.35. Explore the BITX price chart live with daily changes.
What are 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the past year was 72.80. Within 24.23 - 72.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) over the year was 24.23. Comparing it with the current 55.05 and 24.23 - 72.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITX stock split?
Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.16, and 93.77% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 50.16
- 시가
- 53.01
- Bid
- 55.05
- Ask
- 55.35
- 저가
- 52.91
- 고가
- 55.16
- 볼륨
- 7.778 K
- 일일 변동
- 9.75%
- 월 변동
- 5.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 50.82%
- 년간 변동율
- 93.77%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4