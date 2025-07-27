- Genel bakış
BETH: ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str
BETH fiyatı bugün -0.96% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 80.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 80.92 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BETH haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BETH stock price today?
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str stock is priced at 80.62 today. It trades within -0.96%, yesterday's close was 81.40, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BETH shows these updates.
Does ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str stock pay dividends?
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str is currently valued at 80.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.16% and USD. View the chart live to track BETH movements.
How to buy BETH stock?
You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str shares at the current price of 80.62. Orders are usually placed near 80.62 or 80.92, while 13 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow BETH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BETH stock?
Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str involves considering the yearly range 57.55 - 101.32 and current price 80.62. Many compare 1.74% and 20.27% before placing orders at 80.62 or 80.92. Explore the BETH price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the past year was 101.32. Within 57.55 - 101.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (BETH) over the year was 57.55. Comparing it with the current 80.62 and 57.55 - 101.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BETH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BETH stock split?
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.40, and 32.16% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 81.40
- Açılış
- 80.92
- Satış
- 80.62
- Alış
- 80.92
- Düşük
- 80.48
- Yüksek
- 80.92
- Hacim
- 13
- Günlük değişim
- -0.96%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.27%
- Yıllık değişim
- 32.16%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8