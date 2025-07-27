- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BETH: ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str
BETH exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.48 and at a high of 80.92.
Follow ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BETH News
- Texas woman says husband hid $2,600/month raise — but The Ramsey Show says a ‘crack’ led to his financial cheating
- Ethereum Foundation Comes Out Of Hiding With Brand New Token, Here’s What It Does
- My landlord has offered to sell me his house — after running the math, it’d only cost me $30 more/month. Should I do it?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BETH stock price today?
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str stock is priced at 80.62 today. It trades within -0.96%, yesterday's close was 81.40, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BETH shows these updates.
Does ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str stock pay dividends?
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str is currently valued at 80.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.16% and USD. View the chart live to track BETH movements.
How to buy BETH stock?
You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str shares at the current price of 80.62. Orders are usually placed near 80.62 or 80.92, while 13 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow BETH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BETH stock?
Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str involves considering the yearly range 57.55 - 101.32 and current price 80.62. Many compare 1.74% and 20.27% before placing orders at 80.62 or 80.92. Explore the BETH price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the past year was 101.32. Within 57.55 - 101.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (BETH) over the year was 57.55. Comparing it with the current 80.62 and 57.55 - 101.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BETH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BETH stock split?
ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Str has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.40, and 32.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.40
- Open
- 80.92
- Bid
- 80.62
- Ask
- 80.92
- Low
- 80.48
- High
- 80.92
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.27%
- Year Change
- 32.16%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8