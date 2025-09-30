What is AVSE stock price today? American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets stock is priced at 63.57 today. It trades within 0.35%, yesterday's close was 63.35, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of AVSE shows these updates.

Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets stock pay dividends? American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets is currently valued at 63.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.25% and USD. View the chart live to track AVSE movements.

How to buy AVSE stock? You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets shares at the current price of 63.57. Orders are usually placed near 63.57 or 63.87, while 13 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow AVSE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVSE stock? Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets involves considering the yearly range 45.01 - 64.26 and current price 63.57. Many compare 5.74% and 23.53% before placing orders at 63.57 or 63.87. Explore the AVSE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 64.26. Within 45.01 - 64.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) over the year was 45.01. Comparing it with the current 63.57 and 45.01 - 64.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVSE moves on the chart live for more details.