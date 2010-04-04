FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GBPAUD
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar

2.04033 AUD 0.00705 (0.34%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Australian Dollar

GBPAUD döviz kuru bugün -0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.04007 AUD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.05301 AUD aralığında işlem gördü.

İngiliz poundu vs Avustralya doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
2.04007 2.05301
Yıllık aralık
1.91238 2.16442
Önceki kapanış
2.0473 8
Açılış
2.0480 5
Satış
2.0403 3
Alış
2.0406 3
Düşük
2.0400 7
Yüksek
2.0530 1
Hacim
77.770 K
Günlük değişim
-0.34%
Aylık değişim
-0.94%
6 aylık değişim
-1.31%
Yıllık değişim
5.47%
21 Eylül, Pazar