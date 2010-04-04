通貨 / GBPAUD
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar
2.04387 AUD 0.00351 (0.17%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Australian Dollar
GBPAUDの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり2.04323AUDの安値と2.05301AUDの高値で取引されました。
英国ポンドvsオーストラリアドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GBPAUD News
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- US Dollar Reverses Post-Fed: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD in Focus
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
- GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
1日のレンジ
2.04323 2.05301
1年のレンジ
1.91238 2.16442
- 以前の終値
- 2.0473 8
- 始値
- 2.0480 5
- 買値
- 2.0438 7
- 買値
- 2.0441 7
- 安値
- 2.0432 3
- 高値
- 2.0530 1
- 出来高
- 30.373 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.14%
- 1年の変化
- 5.65%