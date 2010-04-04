Devises / GBPAUD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar
2.04033 AUD 0.00705 (0.34%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Pound Sterling Devise de profit: Australian Dollar
Le taux de change de GBPAUD a changé de -0.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 2.04007 AUD et à un maximum de 2.05301 AUD pour 1 GBP.
Suivez la dynamique Livre Britannique vs. Dollar Australien. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Livre britannique a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPAUD Nouvelles
- GBP/USD sinks below 1.3500 as King Dollar regains strength post-Fed
- GBP/USD is weakening following BoE decision – OCBC
- Pound Sterling slumps despite upbeat UK Retail Sales
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- US Dollar Reverses Post-Fed: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD in Focus
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
Applications de Trading pour GBPAUD
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalpin
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
Omega X: An AUD Strategy Built for Generalization Please find the set file for all pairs in the first comment. Recently, I started to work on a project that required adapting a unique architecture, something far from the usual approaches. This challenge led to a breakthrough: the development of a unique validation-driven framework. I have since adapted this framework for my own use. The goal was to uncover inefficiencies, extreme behaviors, and incoherent pattern, and it delivered. Omega X is
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
Beaucoup de gens aiment le trading XAUUSD, et je ne fais pas exception. Après avoir accumulé une certaine expérience de trading et un travail acharné, j'ai créé cet Apocalypse XAU EA spécifiquement pour le trading de toutes les variétés liées à XAU, telles que XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. Cependant, étant donné que de nombreuses personnes n'ont peut-être pas besoin de négocier toutes les paires de devises XAU, mais uniquement de négocier XAUUSD, une EA d'entrée de gamme devient t
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
4 (1)
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame M15 Recommend deposit 1000 usd or 1000 cents Recommend settings Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
Range quotidien
2.04007 2.05301
Range Annuel
1.91238 2.16442
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.0473 8
- Ouverture
- 2.0480 5
- Bid
- 2.0403 3
- Ask
- 2.0406 3
- Plus Bas
- 2.0400 7
- Plus Haut
- 2.0530 1
- Volume
- 77.770 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.94%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -1.31%
- Changement Annuel
- 5.47%
20 septembre, samedi