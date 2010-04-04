Moedas / GBPAUD
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar
2.04895 AUD 0.00157 (0.08%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: Australian Dollar
A taxa do GBPAUD para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 2.04542 AUD para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 2.04936 AUD.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs dólar australiano. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GBPAUD Notícias
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- US Dollar Reverses Post-Fed: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD in Focus
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
- GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
Faixa diária
2.04542 2.04936
Faixa anual
1.91238 2.16442
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.0473 8
- Open
- 2.0480 5
- Bid
- 2.0489 5
- Ask
- 2.0492 5
- Low
- 2.0454 2
- High
- 2.0493 6
- Volume
- 1.507 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.89%
- Mudança anual
- 5.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- -5.4 mil
- Projeç.
- 24.4 mil
- Prév.
- 26.5 mil
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- -40.9 mil
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 63.6 mil
01:30
AUD
- Atu.
- 4.2%
- Projeç.
- 4.2%
- Prév.
- 4.2%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 2
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 0
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 7
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0