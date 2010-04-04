통화 / GBPAUD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar
2.04033 AUD 0.00705 (0.34%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Australian Dollar
GBPAUD 환율이 당일 -0.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 2.04007 AUD와 고가 2.05301 AUD로 거래되었습니다
영국 파운드 vs 호주 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPAUD News
- GBP/USD is weakening following BoE decision – OCBC
- Pound Sterling slumps despite upbeat UK Retail Sales
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- US Dollar Reverses Post-Fed: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD in Focus
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
GBPAUD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
최강 EA를 소개합니다! 제 수작업 트레이딩 시스템 ' Algo Pumping '을 기반으로 제작한 녀석입니다. 오랜 시간 동안 전략을 업그레이드하고, 필터와 최신 기술까지 꽉 채워 넣어 드디어 완성된 이 트레이딩 봇은 다음과 같은 특징을 가집니다: 고급 Algo Pumping Swing Trading 알고리즘으로 시장을 공략, 자금 보호를 위해 철저히 Stop Loss 주문 설정, "Prop Firm 트레이딩"과 "개인 트레이딩" 모두에 최적화, 마틴게일이나 무리한 물타기 없이 깔끔한 매매, 기본 M15 타임프레임으로 운용 (곧 H1, H4 타임프레임도 지원 예정), 15개 통화쌍 동시 매매: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, CADCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, 돌파 매매 전략은 사용하지 않음 (쫓아가다 물리는 일 없음), 서버 핑 속도나
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalpin
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
Omega X: An AUD Strategy Built for Generalization Please find the set file for all pairs in the first comment. Recently, I started to work on a project that required adapting a unique architecture, something far from the usual approaches. This challenge led to a breakthrough: the development of a unique validation-driven framework. I have since adapted this framework for my own use. The goal was to uncover inefficiencies, extreme behaviors, and incoherent pattern, and it delivered. Omega X is
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
많은 사람들이 XAUUSD 거래를 좋아하며 저도 예외는 아닙니다. 거래 경험과 노력을 축적한 후 XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF /XAUJPY/XAUAUD와 같은 모든 XAU 관련 품종 거래를 위해 특별히 이 Apocalypse XAU EA를 만들었습니다 . 그러나 많은 사람들이 모든 XAU 통화쌍을 거래할 필요는 없고 XAUUSD만 거래하면 된다는 점을 고려하면 입문자용 EA는 매우 의미가 깊습니다. 그래서 저는 XAUUSD 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 EA인 Apocalypse Gold를 만들기로 결정했습니다. 신호 표시 및 토론 그룹: 신호 표시 1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2310385 매개변수 설정 방법을 모르거나 다른 질문이 있는 경우 여기를 클릭하십시오. 여기를 클릭하세요 99.9% 품질의 과거 데이터 백테스팅, 2018-2024, Fixde lot . 다음 가격은 799$! 한 번에 하나의 주
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
4 (1)
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame M15 Recommend deposit 1000 usd or 1000 cents Recommend settings Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
일일 변동 비율
2.04007 2.05301
년간 변동
1.91238 2.16442
- 이전 종가
- 2.0473 8
- 시가
- 2.0480 5
- Bid
- 2.0403 3
- Ask
- 2.0406 3
- 저가
- 2.0400 7
- 고가
- 2.0530 1
- 볼륨
- 77.770 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.34%
- 월 변동
- -0.94%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.31%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.47%
20 9월, 토요일