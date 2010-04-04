货币 / GBPAUD
GBPAUD: Pound Sterling vs Australian Dollar
2.04816 AUD 0.00262 (0.13%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Australian Dollar
今日GBPAUD汇率已更改by 0.13%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点2.04227 AUD和高点2.04838 AUD进行交易。
关注英镑vs澳元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPAUD新闻
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
- Pound Sterling jumps to two-month high on steady UK employment data
- GBP/USD Forecast Today 16/09: Attempts to Break Out (Video)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 16/09: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
- GBP/USD tests fresh multi-week highs ahead of Fed & BoE double-header
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GB
- Forex Today: US Dollar slides as Retail Sales, Fed decision loom
- GBP/USD climbs as Fed-BoE policy divergence favors Sterling
- GBP/USD: Above 1.3595, a move toward 1.3635 can be expected – UOB Group
- GBP: A much busier week for sterling – ING
- GBP/USD Forecast 15/09: Threatens Resistance (Chart)
- Pound Sterling gains ahead of Fed and BoE monetary policy decisions
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- GBP/USD slips as Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
- Forex Today: US Dollar finds support ahead of consumer confidence data
- Pound Sterling faces pressure on UK GDP growth remaining stagnant in August
- When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD catches fresh bids on renewed US Dollar selling pressure
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- GBP/USD rebounds as mixed US CPI solidifies Fed rate cut outlook
- Nomura bets on the dollar against the pound as U.K. fiscal predicament grabs spotlight
GBPAUD on the Community Forum
- 技术分析的每日信号--拉马苏布拉姆交易系统 (91)
- 收益还不错的EA，120%年收益 (19)
GBPAUD交易应用程序
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
给大家带来一款狠角色EA，基于我的手动交易系统 Algo Pumping 打造。我狠狠打磨了这套策略，加了很多实用干货、滤网和黑科技，现在正式上线这款交易机器人，它可以： 按照高级版Algo Pumping Swing Trading算法操盘， 自动挂好Stop Loss止损，护住你的资金池， 无论是Prop Firm挑战赛，还是自己玩实盘，都能轻松搞定， 不搞马丁、不暴力加仓，操作稳得一批， 主打M15周期（后续会开放H1和H4哦）， 一次性管理15个货币对：AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、CADCHF、EURGBP、EURNZD、EURUSD、GBPAUD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF， 不玩突破流（不追单，不挨打）， 对服务器延迟和执行速度要求不高，小账户一样能跑得飞起， 最低入场资金只需200美金起步， 支持各种杠杆：1:30、1:50、1:100、1:200、1:500、甚至1:1000，想怎么玩就怎么玩。 在 AUDCAD M15 上進行測試的預設設定 即時訊號 「Swing Master Inc
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalpin
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
Omega X: An AUD Strategy Built for Generalization Please find the set file for all pairs in the first comment. Recently, I started to work on a project that required adapting a unique architecture, something far from the usual approaches. This challenge led to a breakthrough: the development of a unique validation-driven framework. I have since adapted this framework for my own use. The goal was to uncover inefficiencies, extreme behaviors, and incoherent pattern, and it delivered. Omega X is
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
MT4版本 可以回测2000年——2024年任意一年。购买后，可以联系我获取信号账户参观密码。 很多人喜欢XAUUSD的交易，我也不例外，在积累了一些交易经验之后，经过努力，我制作了这个 Apocalypse XAU EA专门用来交易所有与XAU有关的品种，例如XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD 。不过考虑到很多人可能并不需要交易所有的XAU货币对，而仅仅需要交易XAUUSD而已，因此一款入门级别的EA变得非常有意义。于是我决定制作 Apocalypse Gold，这是一款专门用于XAUUSD品种交易的EA。 信号展示与讨论群: 信号展示1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2310385 如果你不知如何设置参数或者有其他任何疑问，请点击这里: Click here 99.9%质量历史数据回测， 2018-2024，Fixde lot . 下一个价格 799$! 一次一单，每个交易订单都有止损止盈。没有马丁，没有网格。在好的年份里，EA会持续增长。当然，也会遇到坏时候。不过坏日子通常不会太久。让我
日范围
2.04227 2.04838
年范围
1.91238 2.16442
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.0455 4
- 开盘价
- 2.0472 3
- 卖价
- 2.0481 6
- 买价
- 2.0484 6
- 最低价
- 2.0422 7
- 最高价
- 2.0483 8
- 交易量
- 1.032 K
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- -0.56%
- 6个月变化
- -0.93%
- 年变化
- 5.87%
17 九月, 星期三