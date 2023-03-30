Signal Dream

Indicator for Binary Options Without Repainting: A Reliable Tool for Traders

This indicator serves as a powerful tool for traders, providing reliable signals that do not change after they are generated.

Features:

No Repainting Signals: The indicator guarantees stable and trustworthy signals that remain unchanged after formation.

Expiration Time: Signals appear at the opening of a candle and expire within one candle of the current timeframe.

Overlapping Method: In the event of a losing trade, it is recommended to use the overlapping method by increasing the lot size in the same direction on the next candle.

Ease of Use: The indicator is simple to use and requires no complex settings.

Signals:

Buy Signal: A white arrow pointing up. It is recommended to open a buy trade with an expiration of one candle in the current timeframe. If there is a loss, increase the lot size by three times and enter the trade on the next candle after the signal.

Sell Signal: A yellow arrow pointing down. It is recommended to open a sell trade with an expiration of one candle in the current timeframe. If there is a loss, increase the lot size by three times and enter the trade on the next candle after the signal.

Caution: It is important to remember that martingale and averaging systems can lead to significant losses in your deposit. It is recommended to assess the risks and their relation to your deposit before using this method.