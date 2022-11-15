Auto Trade EA

AI Trade EA is an algorithm-based automated trading program. The algorithm is based on machine learning, data analysis, and combined with moving averages, RSI indicators, strength breakthrough and other strategies to identify signals.

Advantage:

  • Suitable for all symbols.
  • The optimal period is M15 with multiple trades.
  • There are only two adjustable input parameters to control position risk.

Input parameters:

  • min times of open lots: the minimum multiple of open lots. The smaller the value, the lower the risk. For example, the minimum open lots in EUR/USD is 0.01, and 2 means the first open lots is 0.02 lots.
  • max times of open lots: the maximum multiple of open lots. The smaller the value, the lower the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01, and if the value is set to 10, the maximum open lots of each order is 10*0.01=0.1 lots.

Note:

  • The optimal cycle for this EA is a 15 minute cycle, please test before using other cycles.

If you need help, you can send me a message directly.

