Forex Trade Robot

This automated trading assistant system is designed to help traders manage and optimize their trades more efficiently. The system provides comprehensive risk control features, including flexible stop-loss, take-profit settings, and risk limits, allowing traders to maintain stability during market fluctuations. It also offers batch opening, batch modifying stop-loss/take-profit, and batch closing functions, making it quicker and more precise when executing strategies.

In addition, the system displays real-time information such as daily volatility, open positions, and current profits, helping traders stay informed about market dynamics and the performance of their accounts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this system can help improve trading efficiency, reduce human error, and ensure precise execution of your personal trading strategies.

Risk Management:

Position size setting

Stop-loss and take-profit settings

Dashboard includes 5 sections:

Section 1:

Daily volatility percentage

Section 2:

Multi-timeframe RSI indicators

Multi-timeframe buy/sell signals

Section 3:

Open positions

Batch adjust stop-loss/take-profit

Section 4:

Batch closing

Display of open order count

Section 5:

Time remaining in current cycle

Maximum loss limit set

For detailed instructions and parameters, please watch the system's YouTube video at https://youtu.be/3DZ9AyiyEDM. Thank you.



