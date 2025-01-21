Forex Trade Robot

This automated trading assistant system is designed to help traders manage and optimize their trades more efficiently. The system provides comprehensive risk control features, including flexible stop-loss, take-profit settings, and risk limits, allowing traders to maintain stability during market fluctuations. It also offers batch opening, batch modifying stop-loss/take-profit, and batch closing functions, making it quicker and more precise when executing strategies.

In addition, the system displays real-time information such as daily volatility, open positions, and current profits, helping traders stay informed about market dynamics and the performance of their accounts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this system can help improve trading efficiency, reduce human error, and ensure precise execution of your personal trading strategies.

Risk Management:

  • Position size setting
  • Stop-loss and take-profit settings

Dashboard includes 5 sections:

Section 1:

  • Daily volatility percentage

Section 2:

  • Multi-timeframe RSI indicators
  • Multi-timeframe buy/sell signals

Section 3:

  • Open positions
  • Batch adjust stop-loss/take-profit

Section 4:

  • Batch closing
  • Display of open order count

Section 5:

  • Time remaining in current cycle
  • Maximum loss limit set

For detailed instructions and parameters, please watch the system's YouTube video at https://youtu.be/3DZ9AyiyEDM. Thank you.


Önerilen ürünler
MT4Trader
Gengbiao Li
Yardımcı programlar
快捷下单控件EA,可以实现很多实用功能,不仅可以实盘中操作,也可以在复盘中使用,大家知道一般情况下复盘只能使用复盘软件,占用多达10个G的内存呢,而且贵的让人难以接受,如今这个EA控件可以让你直接在MT4里实现复盘,实时下单,占用内存几乎可以忽略不计,对于交易者来说,复盘的重要性不用多说了吧,很多时候,盘感都来自于一次次的复盘,那是经验积累的必经之路,如果你需要提升自身的交易能力,需要快速累积盘感,需要快速实现稳定盈利,那么这个复盘EA工具将是你的不二选择,你也可以直接加VX:EURNZD,它集诸多功能于一身,如果你想试用它,不要犹豫,联系我,我会让你高兴而来,满意而归,如果你不想复盘,那么还是花更多的时间来积累经验吧
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA - en son fiyat hareketi araştırmalarına dayalı gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem sistemidir! Bu, sizin için tüm işlem işini yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 20 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümünden Set_files v25.12'i kullanın İşlem fikri, kendim bulduğum tamamen yeni Fiyat Hareketi modeline dayanmaktadır! ANTI SCALPING TRADER çok iyi bir yatırımdır - sizin için yıllarca işe yarayacaktır, çünkü tüm Set_files'ların pozitif matemat
VSMartin Customizable
Zhi Hua Zhou
Yardımcı programlar
This is the EA tool "VS Martin" (VSMT) that I developed and have been using. Now I share it with users in need. Function: Automate trading according to the user's preset Martingale trading sequence. The tool can monitor market changes in real time and automatically adjust prices according to the set profit target to achieve maximum profit and exit trades in time. The entire Martingale execution process does not require manual intervention. Advantages: 1.     Users can customize the Martingale t
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Monitoring Expert Advisor MQL4
Andrea Franzoi
Yardımcı programlar
Description of Monitoring_ExpertAdvisor+Balance_Equity Indicator: Monitoring Expert Advisor is an indicator that analyzes your Account MT4 elaborating the archived operation data in the order history. It is sufficient to connect it to any open and empty graphic window. The orders in the account database are identified by the indicator of their MagicNumber, divided in groups based on their strategy (Expert Advisor) to calculate complex efficiency   Objectives: It has the main objective of monitor
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Uzman Danışmanlar
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Synaptic Ai
HEGUI Morad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synaptic AI is a fully automated professional Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of artificial intelligence and is supported by over a decade of historical data. This allows for the identification and modeling of recurring patterns on the GBPUSD pair. The result is a strategy based on a proprietary algorithm and complex calculations that detect the signals sent by these patterns, allowing for anticipation of market movements with a statistical advantage. Key Features Few basic parameters
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunc
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
EA Performance Analyzer
Samer Gowid
Yardımcı programlar
EA Performance Analyzer calculates the profit or loss made by an EA during a selected time period. Profit/loss is calculated for each currency pair in order to allow the user to analyze the EA performance based on the currency pairs traded during a selected time period. This tool utilizes MetaTrader 4 historical trading data and works on any time frame. It considers up to 30 pairs at a time and displays the results on both chart and MetaTrader 4 "Experts" tab. Profit/Loss information of all curr
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRADER AI ECN Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slip
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Uzman Danışmanlar
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size tanıtmaktan gurur duyuyoruz: Follow GOLD EA , saygın XAUUSD çifti ile işlem yapma şeklini dönüştüren yenilikçi MQL4 uzman danışmanı. 5 yıldan fazla işlem tecrübesine sahip deneyimli bir trader ekibi tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Follow GOLD EA , çiftin trendini takip eden ve seçilen risk yüzdesine dayalı olarak lot büyüklüğünü hesaplayan benzersiz bir strateji kullanır. Bu, EA'nın her işlemi gerçekleştirdiğinde, lot büyüklüğünün riski sınırlamak ve dengeyi korumak için yeniden hesaplandığı
Argo Gold Edition MT4
Encho Enev
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Elliott Wave Counter, Elliott dalgalarının hızlı ve kullanıcı dostu manuel olarak işaretlenmesine yönelik bir paneldir. Bir renk ve işaret seviyesi seçilebilir. Son işaretlemeyi ve araç tarafından yapılan tüm işaretlemeyi kaldırma işlevleri de vardır. İşaretleme tek bir tıklamayla yapılır. Beş kez tıklayın - beş dalganız olsun! Elliott Dalga Sayacı, Elliott dalgalarının hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel analistleri için harika bir araç olacaktır. Elliott Wave Sayacı Kurulum ve Giriş Kılavu
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Publisher Agent,   tüccarların Telegram kanallarına ve gruplarına gerçek zamanlı olarak sinyaller göndermelerine olanak tanıyan bir eklentidir. Özelleştirilebilir mesajlar, grafik ekran görüntüleri ve diğer özelliklerle araç, yatırımcıların alım satım içgörülerini ve stratejilerini takipçileriyle paylaşmalarına yardımcı olur. Araç ayrıca, kullanıcılara estetik ve işlevsel bir ticaret deneyimi sağlayan açık ve koyu tema anahtarıyla güzel bir tasarıma sahiptir. Telegram Yayıncı Temsilcisi
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Yardımcı programlar
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Yardımcı programlar
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Currencies Cleaner
Francesco Rubeo
Yardımcı programlar
Currencies Cleaner panel will give you an overview of all the most traded market's currencies in a single click. First of all the panel will refresh all your charts, opening them four times in all timeframes needed. 1 - CURRENCIES It uses a complex algorithm to study the movement of 17 different indicators. It means that the algorithm not only "reads" the actual value of an indicator, but also creates a probability of success using the position of this value on the indicator and the last moveme
Strx Trendline Break and Bounce Trader
Francesco Strappini
Yardımcı programlar
Buy or rent it and request a copy of the Antimartingale EA for free  Trendline based utility, you design your trendlines or horizontal lines, the EA opens trades for you Possibility to trade on break and/or bounce events Indipendent break and bounce settings Configurable market, stop and limit orders T1T2 Logic to lock profits and minimize losses Trailing Stop Loss Max Spread check Notifies you when your trendlines are crossed No strange trendline name or syntax, you decide the color of tr
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Writing SWAP
Denis Danilov
Yardımcı programlar
This utility records the swap, which allows you to monitor and analyze the changes in the swap. The program writes a file with the swap data for every pair selected in the Market Watch. The data are recorded to a csv file at the specified time, the file is located in <terminal root directory>/MQL4/Files. File format: Date Day Time Currency pair Long-swap Short-swap 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURNOK -34.81 27.14 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURDKK -0.022 -0.032 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURGBP -2.38 0.15 To start r
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EmaCrossSignal
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
基于均线交叉的算法信号，该指标会显示历史1000个周期的信号方向，其中短周期和长周期数值可以按需要资金调整。使用者可以依据该信号判断当前趋势。该信号适用于任何周期，使用者可以切换不同周期观察各个周期的最近信号方向，然后综合进行开仓分析。 开仓建议：综合日级别、4小时级别、1小时级别信号进行整体判断，再参考RSI，波动强度等进行开仓分析。 优点： 适用于所有周期； 适用于所有品种； 可以自定义短周期、长周期参数； 适用于判断当前趋势； 能抓住大趋势，获取长期利润。 不足： 由于是均线策略，所以对趋势的反转反应不及时，可以借助波动强度和突破情况来改进该信号。 输入参数： 均线短周期数：短周期参数。 均线长周期数：长周期参数。
Fluctuate Intensity
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cycles. Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use. Notice: This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and u
Fluctuation Algorithm MT4
Yonggang Shang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is  an automatic EA based on fluctuation. This EA will analysis the fluctuation intesity of symbols, and combine EAM, RSI and other indicators to distinguish open signal. advantage： Suitable for all symbols. Suitable M15, H1, H4, D1 and so on. Just  two adjustable parameters, easy to use. Input parameters: first order open lots times: the times of minimum open lots to first order.  The smaller the value, the smaller the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01. If you se
Auto Trade EA
Yonggang Shang
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Trade EA is an algorithm-based automated trading program.   The algorithm is based on machine learning, data analysis, and combined with moving averages, RSI indicators, strength breakthrough and other strategies to identify signals. Advantage: Suitable for all symbols. The optimal period is M15 with multiple trades. There are only two adjustable input parameters to control position risk. Input parameters: min times of open lots: the minimum multiple of open lots. The smaller the value, the l
Fluctuation Extreme Indicator
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
This is an MT4 indicator based on fluctuation statistics, which mainly includes two parts: one is display the fluctuation area, and the other is to display the signal at the same time if there is a signal generated. Its main principle is to conduct data statistics based on the specified extreme value fluctuation radius, and draw the fluctuation area. If the breakthrough area is displayed, the signal in the same direction will be displayed. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cy
Auto Trade Pivot
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes. Advantages: Applicable to all instruments. Suitable for all timeframes. The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals. Instructions for Use: If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line. If the price
Extreme Breakout Signal
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
Extreme  Breakout Signal is a trading strategy based on price breaking through key support or resistance levels. It indicates potential trend shifts, allowing traders to capture new upward or downward movements. Parameter extreme radius： extreme radius（Different parameters can be set for different periods） Key Principles Support & Resistance : Prices often reverse near these levels; breaking them may signal a new trend. Confirmation : Use volume or other indicators to verify the breakout's valid
Volatility Region MT4
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
Indicator Introduction: The Volatility Range Indicator aims to help traders identify the current market's volatility range by analyzing historical price data. By calculating the upper and lower bounds of price fluctuations, traders can determine potential support and resistance levels, providing a foundation for subsequent trading decisions. This indicator is particularly suitable for ranging markets and high-volatility environments, as it can effectively assist traders in capturing price breako
Fluctuation Extreme Indicator MT5
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
This is an MT4 indicator based on fluctuation statistics, which mainly includes two parts: one is display the fluctuation area, and the other is to display the signal at the same time if there is a signal generated. Its main principle is to conduct data statistics based on the specified extreme value fluctuation radius, and draw the fluctuation area. If the breakthrough area is displayed, the signal in the same direction will be displayed. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cy
Volatility Region MT5
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
Indicator Introduction: The Volatility Range Indicator aims to help traders identify the current market's volatility range by analyzing historical price data. By calculating the upper and lower bounds of price fluctuations, traders can determine potential support and resistance levels, providing a foundation for subsequent trading decisions. This indicator is particularly suitable for ranging markets and high-volatility environments, as it can effectively assist traders in capturing price breako
Extreme Breakout Signa MT5
Yonggang Shang
Göstergeler
Extreme  Breakout Signal   is a trading strategy based on price breaking through key support or resistance levels. It indicates potential trend shifts, allowing traders to capture new upward or downward movements. Parameter extreme radius：   extreme radius（ Different parameters can be set for different periods ） Key Principles Support & Resistance : Prices often reverse near these levels; breaking them may signal a new trend. Confirmation : Use volume or other indicators to verify the breakout's
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt