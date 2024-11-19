Hogvid Chart Link

Simple and lightweight utility for automatically synchronizing the symbol of multiple charts
  • Synchronization in both directions, regardless of which chart you change the symbol on
  • Quickly activate or deactivate the synchronization of individual charts at the touch of a button
  • Create multiple synchronization groups by assigning different event IDs
  • Themes for bright and dark chart layouts
