Hogvid Chart Link
- Yardımcı programlar
- David Richard Hinze
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Güncellendi: 19 Kasım 2024
Simple and lightweight utility for automatically synchronizing the symbol of multiple charts
- Synchronization in both directions, regardless of which chart you change the symbol on
- Quickly activate or deactivate the synchronization of individual charts at the touch of a button
- Create multiple synchronization groups by assigning different event IDs
- Themes for bright and dark chart layouts