DC Euporia Indicator – Trade the Trend with Precision

The DC Euporia Indicator by DC Trading is a powerful trend-following and momentum-based trading tool designed to deliver high-probability buy and sell signals with clear entries and disciplined exits.

Euporia uses a smart Trend Filter to keep you trading only in the direction of the dominant market trend, significantly reducing false signals. Precise entry arrows show when to enter the market, while the built-in gold/yellow ✂️ scissors exit signal tells you exactly when to close your trade before price retraces.

Key Features

✔️ Buy & sell signals✔️ Trend filter confirmation✔️ Exit signal (✂️ scissors)✔️ Push notifications (mobile MT5)✔️ Email & audible alerts✔️ Works best on M5 (usable on M1 & M15)✔️ Trend-following combined with momentum✔️ Clean, non-cluttered chart design

Markets Supported

Forex pairs, Gold, Bitcoin & cryptocurrencies, NAS100, Deriv Synthetic Indices, Volatility 75 & all volatility indices, Step Index, Boom & Crash, and Weltrade synthetics (Pain & Gain).

Risk & Performance

Designed to support 1:2 or better risk-to-reward, with recommended risk of 1%–3% per trade.

Trade with clarity. Trade with discipline. Trade Euporia.DC Euporia Indicator – Professional trading made simple.