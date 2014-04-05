Boom tragos

🔥 Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator

The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices. Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes.

Timeframes: M1 and M5
Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices
Safe Holding Power:

  • M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes

  • M5: Capture 20 – 40 candles for stronger swing scalps

With clear entry and exit signals, the Boom Tragos removes guesswork from your trading. It gives you confidence to grow even small accounts safely while maintaining consistency.

🌟 Key Benefits:

  • Accurate Entry & Exit Signals → Trade with clarity and confidence.

  • Spike Avoidance Technology → Protects your trades from sudden reversals.

  • Account Growth Tool → Designed to steadily grow small accounts.

  • Scalping & Swing Flexibility → Works perfectly on M1 for scalpers and M5 for swing scalpers.

  • Boom Indices Focused → Optimized exclusively for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900 & 1000.

Whether you’re a beginner or advanced trader, the Boom Tragos empowers you to trade smarter, scalp longer, and exit with precision.

🚀 Start trading Boom Indices the professional way – with Boom Tragos!


