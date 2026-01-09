Change in State Delivery (CiSD).





Overview:

The Change in State delivery (CiSD) is a microstructure indicator that identifies critical pivotal points where the market (Price delivery Algorithm) shifts its directional focus from seeking liuidity on one side of the market to the other. Specifically, it signals a transition from buyside-driven liquidity to sellside-driven liquidity. CiSD marks the precise opening price that signals fundamental change in market structure and delivery direction.





Concept & Methodology:

What is State Delivery?

State delivery refers to the Market (Price algorithm) active pursuit of liquidity pools. The market operates in distinct "states" where price is delivered either:

Bullish State Delivery: Actively seeking Buyside liquidity (buystops, sell limits above highs) and premium inefficiencies.

Bearish State Delivery: Actively seeking Sellside Liquidity (sellstops, buy limits below lows) and discount inefficiencies.





What is Change in State Delivery (CiSD)?

A Change in State Delivery (CiSD) occurs when price transitions rom one delivery state to the opposite:

From Bullish to Bearish: Price stops seeking Buyside liquidity and pivots to target Sellside liquidity.

From Bearish to Bullish: Price stops seeking Sellside liquidity and pivots to target Buyside liquidity.





The CiSD opening price is the specific candle open that initiates this directional shift. This price level becomes a critical reference point as it marks where the market's intent changed, estalishing a new delivery bias.





Key Components

1. CiSD Opening Price The opening price of the candle that triggers the change in state delivery. This price level acts as: A pivot point for the new directional bias

A potential invalidation level for the current delivery state.

A reference for measuring premium/discount zones





2. Delivery Direction

Once a CiSD is identified, the indicator determines the new market directive:

Bullish CiSD: Market now seeks premium inefficiencies and/or Buyside liquidity

Bearish CiSD: Market now seeks discount inefficiencies and/or Sellside liquidity





3. Target Zones

Based on the CiSD, the market will now pursue:

Premium Inefficiencies: Fair Value Gaps (FVG), imbalances, and unfilled orders above current price

Discount Inefficiencies: Fair Value Gaps (FVG), imbalances, and unfilled orders below current price

Liquidity Pools: Buyside (above) or Sellside (below) concentrations

Combination Targets: Both inefficiencies and liquidity on the same side





Visual Representation

The indicator displays:

CiSD Level Line: Horizontal line at the opening price where state change occurred

Directional Arrow: Visual indicator showing new delivery direction (↑ Bullish / ↓ Bearish)

Color Coding:

-Bullish CiSD: Blue/Green tones

-Bearish CiSD: Red/Orange tones

Label: Text showing "CiSD" with timestamp and price level