Smart PnL Ruler Pro

Instant Risk/Reward calculator. 

Middle-click and drag to measure live Profit/Loss in your account currency.


Stop guessing your risk. Measure it instantly.

The Smart PnL Ruler Pro brings the intuitive "Click & Drag" measuring style to MetaTrader 5. It is designed for scalpers and manual traders who need to know exactly how much money is on the line before placing a trade.

How it works:

  1. Hold the Middle Mouse Button anywhere on the chart.

  2. Drag your mouse to your target price.

  3. Instantly see the potential Profit/Loss, Ticks, and Points difference.

Key Features:

  • Live PnL Calculation: Shows potential Profit or Loss in your exact Account Currency (automatically handles cross-pair conversions like GBPJPY to USD).

  • On-Chart Volume Panel: Quickly adjust the "Lot Size" simulation using a floating panel directly on the chart to see how volume affects your risk.

  • Tick Precision: Displays raw price difference, standard Points, and Ticks.

  • Native Feel: Automatically hides the standard MT5 crosshair while active for a clean, professional experience.

  • Fully Customizable: Change colors, font sizes, and line styles to match your dark or light theme.

Inputs & Settings:

  • Calculation Settings: Set your default lot size and step increments.

  • Visual Settings: Customize the color of the ruler line, start price, crosshair, and text.

  • Display Options: Toggle between standard points and terminal points.

Why use Smart PnL Ruler Pro? Standard MT5 crosshairs only show points, forcing you to calculate the monetary value in your head. This tool does the math for you instantly, helping you make faster, smarter trading decisions.


