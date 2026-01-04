VWAP Daily Weekly Monthly Quarterly and Yearly
VWAP – Volume-Weighted Average Price
The VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a widely used indicator by traders and investors to identify the average trading price of an asset over a specific period, taking into account both price and traded volume.
Unlike simple averages, VWAP assigns greater weight to prices where higher volume occurred, providing a more accurate view of the asset’s fair value throughout the session.
🔍 Interpretation:
Price above VWAP → possible buying pressure
Price below VWAP → possible selling pressure
Because it incorporates volume, VWAP is especially useful for day trading, scalping, and institutional flow analysis.
📐 VWAPs Available in This Indicator
This indicator allows the visualization of the following VWAPs:
VWAP Daily
VWAP Weekly
VWAP Monthly
VWAP Quarterly
VWAP Yearly
Each VWAP can be enabled or disabled individually through the input parameters.
⚙️ Inputs (Parameters)
🔹 Price Type
Defines which price will be used to calculate the VWAPs.
The default option is the Typical Price (HLC/3).
Available options:
Close – Closing Price
Open – Opening Price
High – High Price
Low – Low Price
HL / 2 – Median Price (Arithmetic mean of High and Low)
HLC / 3 – Typical Price (Arithmetic mean of High, Low, and Close)
OHLC / 4 – Mean Price (Arithmetic mean of Open, High, Low, and Close)
📌 Note:
The Typical Price (HLC/3) is the standard price used for VWAP calculations in Profit and BlackArrow (Nelogica) platforms.
🔹 Volume Type
Defines which volume will be used to calculate the VWAPs.
Available options:
Tick Volume – Tick-based volume (default)
Real Volume – Actual traded volume
👁️ VWAP Display Options
Each VWAP can be individually enabled or disabled:
VWAP Daily – true / false
VWAP Weekly – true / false
VWAP Monthly – true / false
VWAP Quarterly – true / false
VWAP Yearly – true / false
🔄 Available Versions
VWAP Indicator – MT5
