VWAP Daily Weekly Monthly Quarterly and Yearly

VWAP – Volume-Weighted Average Price

The VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a widely used indicator by traders and investors to identify the average trading price of an asset over a specific period, taking into account both price and traded volume.

Unlike simple averages, VWAP assigns greater weight to prices where higher volume occurred, providing a more accurate view of the asset’s fair value throughout the session.

🔍 Interpretation:

  • Price above VWAP → possible buying pressure

  • Price below VWAP → possible selling pressure

Because it incorporates volume, VWAP is especially useful for day trading, scalping, and institutional flow analysis.

📐 VWAPs Available in This Indicator

This indicator allows the visualization of the following VWAPs:

  1. VWAP Daily

  2. VWAP Weekly

  3. VWAP Monthly

  4. VWAP Quarterly

  5. VWAP Yearly

Each VWAP can be enabled or disabled individually through the input parameters.

⚙️ Inputs (Parameters)

🔹 Price Type

Defines which price will be used to calculate the VWAPs.
The default option is the Typical Price (HLC/3).

Available options:

  1. Close – Closing Price

  2. Open – Opening Price

  3. High – High Price

  4. Low – Low Price

  5. HL / 2Median Price (Arithmetic mean of High and Low)

  6. HLC / 3Typical Price (Arithmetic mean of High, Low, and Close)

  7. OHLC / 4Mean Price (Arithmetic mean of Open, High, Low, and Close)

📌 Note:
The Typical Price (HLC/3) is the standard price used for VWAP calculations in Profit and BlackArrow (Nelogica) platforms.

🔹 Volume Type

Defines which volume will be used to calculate the VWAPs.

Available options:

  1. Tick Volume – Tick-based volume (default)

  2. Real Volume – Actual traded volume

👁️ VWAP Display Options

Each VWAP can be individually enabled or disabled:

  • VWAP Daily – true / false

  • VWAP Weekly – true / false

  • VWAP Monthly – true / false

  • VWAP Quarterly – true / false

  • VWAP Yearly – true / false

🔄 Available Versions

  • VWAP Indicator – MT5

📞 Support and Assistance

If you have any questions or need further guidance, please feel free to contact us.
We are ready to assist you.


