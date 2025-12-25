Gold Momentum Master

Gold Momentum Master 

Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)

Overview

Gold Momentum Master  is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades.

The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading.

Strategy Concept

The strategy combines momentum detection with volatility-adaptive risk control.

  • Stochastic Oscillator
    Used to identify overbought and oversold conditions and confirmed crossover signals.

  • Trades are opened only when all conditions are met
    No random entries, no overtrading.

  • Optional Trend Filter (EMA) to align trades with the dominant market direction.

Risk Management

Risk control is a primary focus of Gold Momentum Master .

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss
    Stop loss distance adapts to current market volatility.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing

    • Fixed Lot

    • Risk Percentage per trade (based on account balance)

  • Risk-to-Reward Take Profit

    • TP calculated using a predefined R:R ratio

  • Breakeven & Trailing Stop

    • Protects open positions once price moves favorably

❌ No Martingale
❌ No Grid
❌ No Hedging
❌ No Recovery Systems

Safety & Trading Filters

  • Trading session (time) filter

  • Spread filter

  • One position per symbol

  • On-chart dashboard for real-time system status

Testing Information

This EA has been tested in simulated environments (Strategy Tester / forward simulation) to validate strategy logic and execution behavior.

⚠️ No profit guarantees
Historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results depend on:

  • Broker conditions

  • Spread and slippage

  • Market volatility

  • User settings and risk parameters

Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Start with a Demo account

  • Adjust risk settings carefully according to account size

Gold Momentum Master  is suitable for traders who prefer structured scalping systems with disciplined risk control, rather than high-risk or unrealistic profit expectations.

