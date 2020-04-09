Gold Momentum Master

Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)

Overview

Gold Momentum Master is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades.

The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading.

Strategy Concept

The strategy combines momentum detection with volatility-adaptive risk control.

Stochastic Oscillator

Used to identify overbought and oversold conditions and confirmed crossover signals.

Trades are opened only when all conditions are met

No random entries, no overtrading.

Optional Trend Filter (EMA) to align trades with the dominant market direction.

Risk Management

Risk control is a primary focus of Gold Momentum Master .

ATR-Based Stop Loss

Stop loss distance adapts to current market volatility.

Flexible Lot Sizing Fixed Lot Risk Percentage per trade (based on account balance)

Risk-to-Reward Take Profit TP calculated using a predefined R:R ratio

Breakeven & Trailing Stop Protects open positions once price moves favorably



❌ No Martingale

❌ No Grid

❌ No Hedging

❌ No Recovery Systems

Safety & Trading Filters

Trading session (time) filter

Spread filter

One position per symbol

On-chart dashboard for real-time system status

Testing Information

This EA has been tested in simulated environments (Strategy Tester / forward simulation) to validate strategy logic and execution behavior.

⚠️ No profit guarantees

Historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.

Actual results depend on:

Broker conditions

Spread and slippage

Market volatility

User settings and risk parameters

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm

Timeframe: M1

Start with a Demo account

Adjust risk settings carefully according to account size

Gold Momentum Master is suitable for traders who prefer structured scalping systems with disciplined risk control, rather than high-risk or unrealistic profit expectations.