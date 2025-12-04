Volume Color Bar

This indicator customizes the volume candles to match the color of the price candle. If it's a bullish candle, the volume candle will be green... And if it's a bearish candle, the volume candle will be red... Very useful for seeing the dominant trend at a glance... You can customize the color of the volume candles, their thickness, style, and even the timeframes you want them displayed on... It's like the default MT5 Volume indicator, but this one has the option to customize colors and styles...

Volumen Advisor
Ivan Bermejo
Göstergeler
Useful tool that will notify you when it detects a possible movement by volume input. Fundamentally in Futures. Detects areas of NO OFFER / NO DEMAND. Compare the volume of the candle in progress with the previous ones. If the volume has been decreasing, when the current contracts, surpass the previous one, ALERT! - It can be loaded in the main graphic or windows. - For any temporality. - It warns you with a pop-up window, on which graph the alarm went off. - When the pattern is de
