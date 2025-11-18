FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard

🔶 Fly With Gold – Professional Trend & Range Scanner for GOLD, DJ30 and Forex

Fly With Gold is an advanced real-time market structure scanner designed to detect whether the market is in trend or range (sideways) with high accuracy.

The system uses a smart combination of ADX, ATR and Bollinger Bands, enhanced by a proprietary algorithm that calculates a Trend vs. Lateral Market Percentage.

It is ideal for discretionary traders, semi-automated systems, and grid/martingale robots that need to know when to activate and when to stay off.

✨ Key Features

✔️ High-precision Trend Detection

Automatically identifies strong market trends and directional phases.

✔️ Real-time Range/Lateral Market Analysis

Advanced percentage calculation (0–100%) that shows how “flat” the market is – perfect for grid or mean-reversion strategies.

✔️ Clean & Complete Dashboard

Displays all technical conditions in a single panel:

ADX (trend strength)

ATR (volatility)

Bollinger Bands (expansion/contraction)

Trend Direction (LONG / SHORT / FLAT)

Trend & Lateral Percentage

Recommended trading mode (BOT ON / STOP BOT)

✔️ Built-in Alerts

Receive alerts when:

Trend/Lateral state changes

Market direction changes

Trading conditions become valid

Supports:

Pop-up alerts

Smartphone push notifications

Sound alerts

✔️ Multi-Market Compatibility

Works perfectly on:

GOLD (XAUUSD)

DJ30 / Dow Jones

Forex pairs

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Automatically adapts to any market environment.

📊 Perfect For:

Trend following strategies

Grid , mean-reversion , hedging systems

Semi-automated and discretionary trading

Traders who need to know when conditions are safe to activate their strategy

🚀 What Makes It Different

Unlike standard indicators, Fly With Gold does not rely on a single metric.

It merges 3 core filters with a proprietary scoring algorithm to generate a reliable “Market State Score”.

The result is a more stable, clearer, and professional tool, suitable for real-capital trading.

🟢 Requirements

MT4 / MT5 (depending on version downloaded)

Recommended Timeframes: M15 – H1

Works with any broker

📞 Support

For help, setup instructions or custom versions:

👉 Telegram: https://t.me/xhunterx86