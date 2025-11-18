FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard

📌 Product Description — Fly With Gold Indicator (MQL5 Version)

🔶 Fly With Gold – Professional Trend & Range Scanner for GOLD, DJ30 and Forex

Fly With Gold is an advanced real-time market structure scanner designed to detect whether the market is in trend or range (sideways) with high accuracy.
The system uses a smart combination of ADX, ATR and Bollinger Bands, enhanced by a proprietary algorithm that calculates a Trend vs. Lateral Market Percentage.

It is ideal for discretionary traders, semi-automated systems, and grid/martingale robots that need to know when to activate and when to stay off.

✨ Key Features

✔️ High-precision Trend Detection

Automatically identifies strong market trends and directional phases.

✔️ Real-time Range/Lateral Market Analysis

Advanced percentage calculation (0–100%) that shows how “flat” the market is – perfect for grid or mean-reversion strategies.

✔️ Clean & Complete Dashboard

Displays all technical conditions in a single panel:

  • ADX (trend strength)

  • ATR (volatility)

  • Bollinger Bands (expansion/contraction)

  • Trend Direction (LONG / SHORT / FLAT)

  • Trend & Lateral Percentage

  • Recommended trading mode (BOT ON / STOP BOT)

✔️ Built-in Alerts

Receive alerts when:

  • Trend/Lateral state changes

  • Market direction changes

  • Trading conditions become valid

Supports:

  • Pop-up alerts

  • Smartphone push notifications

  • Sound alerts

✔️ Multi-Market Compatibility

Works perfectly on:

  • GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • DJ30 / Dow Jones

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

Automatically adapts to any market environment.

📊 Perfect For:

  • Trend following strategies

  • Grid, mean-reversion, hedging systems

  • Semi-automated and discretionary trading

  • Traders who need to know when conditions are safe to activate their strategy

🚀 What Makes It Different

Unlike standard indicators, Fly With Gold does not rely on a single metric.
It merges 3 core filters with a proprietary scoring algorithm to generate a reliable “Market State Score”.
The result is a more stable, clearer, and professional tool, suitable for real-capital trading.

🟢 Requirements

  • MT4 / MT5 (depending on version downloaded)

  • Recommended Timeframes: M15 – H1

  • Works with any broker

📞 Support

For help, setup instructions or custom versions:
👉 Telegram: https://t.me/xhunterx86


