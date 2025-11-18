FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard
🔶 Fly With Gold – Professional Trend & Range Scanner for GOLD, DJ30 and Forex
Fly With Gold is an advanced real-time market structure scanner designed to detect whether the market is in trend or range (sideways) with high accuracy.
The system uses a smart combination of ADX, ATR and Bollinger Bands, enhanced by a proprietary algorithm that calculates a Trend vs. Lateral Market Percentage.
It is ideal for discretionary traders, semi-automated systems, and grid/martingale robots that need to know when to activate and when to stay off.
✨ Key Features
✔️ High-precision Trend Detection
Automatically identifies strong market trends and directional phases.
✔️ Real-time Range/Lateral Market Analysis
Advanced percentage calculation (0–100%) that shows how “flat” the market is – perfect for grid or mean-reversion strategies.
✔️ Clean & Complete Dashboard
Displays all technical conditions in a single panel:
ADX (trend strength)
ATR (volatility)
Bollinger Bands (expansion/contraction)
Trend Direction (LONG / SHORT / FLAT)
Trend & Lateral Percentage
Recommended trading mode (BOT ON / STOP BOT)
✔️ Built-in Alerts
Receive alerts when:
Trend/Lateral state changes
Market direction changes
Trading conditions become valid
Supports:
Pop-up alerts
Smartphone push notifications
Sound alerts
✔️ Multi-Market Compatibility
Works perfectly on:
GOLD (XAUUSD)
DJ30 / Dow Jones
Forex pairs
Indices
Cryptocurrencies
Automatically adapts to any market environment.
📊 Perfect For:
Trend following strategies
Grid, mean-reversion, hedging systems
Semi-automated and discretionary trading
Traders who need to know when conditions are safe to activate their strategy
🚀 What Makes It Different
Unlike standard indicators, Fly With Gold does not rely on a single metric.
It merges 3 core filters with a proprietary scoring algorithm to generate a reliable “Market State Score”.
The result is a more stable, clearer, and professional tool, suitable for real-capital trading.
🟢 Requirements
MT4 / MT5 (depending on version downloaded)
Recommended Timeframes: M15 – H1
Works with any broker
📞 Support
For help, setup instructions or custom versions:
