FootPrintChart
- Göstergeler
- Fillipe Dos Santos
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📊 Footprint Chart - Professional Volume Profile Analysis
Institutional-grade volume analysis now available on MetaTrader 5!
The Footprint Chart is a professional indicator that revolutionizes your market analysis by revealing the true battle between buyers and sellers at each price level. Unlike traditional volume indicators, Footprint shows WHERE volume was traded within each candle, allowing you to identify accumulation zones, distribution patterns, and points of control with surgical precision.
✨ KEY FEATURES
📈 Advanced Volume Visualization
- Buy and sell volume separated by price level
- Automatic POC (Point of Control) identification - highest volume level
- Imbalance detection between buying and selling
- Total volume displayed alternately (above/below) for easy reading
🎯 POC (Point of Control)
- Visual highlight of highest volume concentration level
- Informative tooltip with detailed statistics
- Identification of real support/resistance zones based on volume
⚡ Imbalance Detection
- Visual alerts when there's strong buying or selling dominance
- Configurable ratio to identify one-sided pressure
- Colored arrows indicating imbalance direction
🎨 Fully Customizable
- Independent colors for buy volume, sell volume, and POC
- Adjustable font size and rectangle width
- Unlimited lookback (process as many candles as you want!)
- Optimized mode to draw only visible candles (saves resources)
⚙️ Intelligent Performance
- "Draw Only Visible" mode for smooth charts even with high lookback
- Efficient cache system
- Optimized real-time tick processing
- Progress bar for large lookbacks
🎯 WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?
✅ Day Traders who need to identify liquidity levels in real-time
✅ Scalpers looking for precise entries in high-volume zones
✅ Swing Traders wanting to confirm support/resistance levels with real volume
✅ Professional Traders accustomed to platforms like Sierra Chart, NinjaTrader
✅ Institutional Traders requiring granular order flow analysis
⚠️ IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS - READ CAREFULLY!
🏦 RECOMMENDED BROKERS (Futures Markets) For the most accurate analysis, it's ESSENTIAL to use a broker that provides real volume data (tick-by-tick):
✅ Recommended for Futures:
- Regulated futures brokers (CME, B3, Eurex, etc.)
- Brokers with direct exchange feeds (no aggregation)
✅ CFDs with Real Volume:
- Dukascopy (supports real volume on CFDs)
❌ NOT RECOMMENDED:
- CFD/Forex brokers that don't provide real volume
- Brokers offering only tick volume (synthetic volume)
📊 What happens without real volume? The indicator will work in approximation mode, distributing candle volume across price levels using statistical algorithms. This still provides useful insights, but won't be as accurate as real tick-by-tick data.
🔧 CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS
Main Settings:
- Lookback - Number of candles to analyze (unlimited!)
- InpPriceLevels - Price levels per candle (3-100)
- InpUseRealVolume - Use real volume or ticks
- InpDrawOnlyVisible - Optimized mode (draws only visible candles)
Visual Settings:
- Customizable colors (buy, sell, POC, text)
- Font size and rectangle width
- Show/hide POC and imbalances
- Total volume configuration (position, color, font)
Advanced Settings:
- Configurable imbalance ratio
- Minimum ticks to process
- Volume offset in pixels
💡 HOW TO USE
- Add to chart of desired asset
- Configure Lookback (start with 100-200 candles)
- Enable "Draw Only Visible" if using high lookback (>500)
- Adjust colors to match your chart theme
- Analyze levels with highest volume (POC) and imbalances
Usage Tips:
- Yellow POC = highest trading zone (strong support/resistance)
- Imbalances with arrows = possible continuation in indicated direction
- Total volume above/below = easy comparison between candles
- Click objects to see tooltips with detailed statistics
📹 USE CASES
✅ Identify order absorption zones
✅ Detect rejection at high-volume levels
✅ Confirm breakouts with volume
✅ Find "value area" levels
✅ Analyze accumulation/distribution patterns
🚀 DIFFERENTIATORS
✔️ No artificial limitations - process as many candles as you want
✔️ Performance mode for gigantic lookbacks
✔️ Real tick-by-tick volume when available
✔️ Informative tooltips on all objects
✔️ Optimized and documented code
✔️ Continuous support and updates
⭐ If this indicator helped you, please leave a review! ⭐