Red Magic Channel Position Manager Indicator

≤§≥ The red magic channel Position Manager Indicator helps you build a trading plan from scratch 
      and shows all the parameters directly on the chart.

≤§≥ All red magic channel products come with a pdf manual in English.
      Here is the link for the Position Manager Indicator : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPoyo7EUJghH5I8fQARzbqXYh_UOn67V/view?usp=sharing

≤§≥ If you encounter any issues with the Position Manager Indicator, contact us at redmagicchannel@gmail.com
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Red Magic Channel Trend Indicator
Ludovic William Beraux
Göstergeler
≤§≥ The red magic channel Trend Indicator displays relevant highs and lows.        This allows you to easily spot reversals and trend continuation moves. ≤§≥ All red magic channel products come with a pdf manual in English.       Here is the link for the Trend Indicator : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPoyo7EUJghH5I8fQARzbqXYh_UOn67V/view?usp=sharing ≤§≥ If you encounter any issues with the Trend Indicator, contact us at redmagicchannel@gmail.com
Red Magic Channel Order Blocks Indicator
Ludovic William Beraux
Göstergeler
≤§≥ The red magic channel Order Blocks Indicator scans the chart for order blocks using several filters        and displays horizontal lines at the high and low prices of the order block candle. ≤§≥ All red magic channel products come with a pdf manual in English.       Here is the link for the Order Blocks Indicator : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPoyo7EUJghH5I8fQARzbqXYh_UOn67V/view?usp=sharing ≤§≥ If you encounter any issues with the Order Blocks Indicator, contact us at redmagicchanne
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt