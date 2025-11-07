Red Magic Channel Position Manager Indicator

≤§≥ The red magic channel Order Blocks Indicator scans the chart for order blocks using several filters and displays horizontal lines at the high and low prices of the order block candle. ≤§≥ All red magic channel products come with a pdf manual in English. Here is the link for the Order Blocks Indicator : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tPoyo7EUJghH5I8fQARzbqXYh_UOn67V/view?usp=sharing ≤§≥ If you encounter any issues with the Order Blocks Indicator, contact us at redmagicchanne