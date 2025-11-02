Guardian EA Pro
- Yardımcı programlar
- Bui Van Nam -
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🏆 GUARDIAN EA PRO - SMART ACCOUNT PROTECTION
"Don't let losses get out of control - Let Guardian protect you 24/7!"
🎯 KEY FEATURES
🔔 SMART ALERT SYSTEM
-
Step-by-step alerts by profit/loss percentage (5%, 10%, 15%...)
-
Real-time notifications via Telegram & Push Notifications
-
Customizable intervals between alerts
🚨 EMERGENCY PROTECTION
-
Auto close all positions when reaching maximum loss threshold
-
Drawdown protection - Prevent deep losses
-
Trading time limits - Safe automatic stop
📱 MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATIONS
-
Telegram Alerts - Receive messages anytime, anywhere
-
MT5 Push Notifications - Direct alerts on platform
-
Detailed log files - Complete history recording
⚙️ EASY SETUP
🎛️ MAIN PARAMETERS
// ALERTS StepPercent = 10.0 // % per alert step MaxLossPercent = 30.0 // % max loss for emergency stop // PROTECTION MaxTradingHours = 12 // Auto stop after X hours MaxDrawdownPercent = 20.0 // % maximum drawdown // TELEGRAM TELEGRAM_TOKEN = "your_token" // Token from BotFather TELEGRAM_CHAT_ID = "your_id" // Your Chat ID
🛡️ BENEFITS
✅ FOR BEGINNER TRADERS
-
Avoid FOMO - Timely alerts when profits increase
-
Risk reduction - Auto stop when losses reach threshold
-
Trade with confidence - Automated protection system
✅ FOR EXPERIENCED TRADERS
-
Multi-account management - Monitor multiple accounts simultaneously
-
Time optimization - No need to watch charts constantly
-
Performance analysis - Detailed log files for review
📊 VISUAL DISPLAY
-
Real-time comment on chart with full parameters
-
Contact label for 24/7 support
-
Clear colors - Easy to monitor
🚀 QUICK START GUIDE
-
Setup Telegram Bot (2 minutes)
-
Enter Token & Chat ID in EA
-
Set alert and protection thresholds
-
Activate EA - Start being protected!
💡 WHY CHOOSE GUARDIAN EA PRO
🎯 EFFECTIVE - Works 24/7 without missing any alerts
🔒 SAFE - Doesn't interfere with trading strategy
📈 PROFESSIONAL - Top-tier risk management tool
🛠️ SUPPORT - Technical team ready to assist
📞 TECHNICAL SUPPORT
Contact for setup and technical issues
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
-
Use demo first to familiarize with features
-
Not an automatic trading EA
-
No profit guarantee - Risk management tool only
"SMART INVESTING - OPTIMAL PROTECTION - TRADE WITH PEACE OF MIND"
🎁 SPECIAL OFFER - 50% discount for first customers!
Guardian EA Pro - Your reliable account protector!