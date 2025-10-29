Overview

Pullback Rejection v2.0 is a professional-grade visual indicator that spots continuation setups after pullbacks using Heiken Ashi logic and multi-EMA trend bias.

It is designed for scalpers and intraday traders who want clean, rule-based BUY and SELL signals aligned with trend direction only — no repainting, no noise, no counter-trend traps.

Trading Concept

The indicator combines EMA 7, EMA 50, and EMA 200 to define directional bias:

Bias Condition Trades Allowed Bullish EMA7 > EMA200 and EMA50 > EMA200 BUY-only Bearish EMA7 < EMA200 and EMA50 < EMA200 SELL-only Neutral / Crossing EMAs mixed No trades

Within the active bias zone, the tool waits for a Heiken Ashi Doji (stall candle) that touches the fast or mid EMA zone and then confirms entry when the next candle closes strongly in the trend direction.

This provides a precise “pullback → stall → rejection” entry that human scalpers naturally look for.

Key Features

Trend filter based on EMA 7 / 50 / 200

Heiken Ashi internal calculation (works on any chart type)

Automatic detection of Doji / stall candles

Next-bar confirmation logic — no early or repainting signals

Arrow objects & alerts on confirmation candle only

Configurable proximity filter (distance to EMA zone)

Adjustable cooldown to prevent signal spam

Customizable colors, sound, and visual objects

Fully compatible with MT5 strategy tester

Signal Logic Summary

SELL Setup

EMA7 < EMA200 and EMA50 < EMA200 (bearish bias) Previous candle = HA Doji or small bullish pullback near EMA 7 / 50 Current candle = bearish HA close < previous HA close Arrow ▼ appears above confirmation candle

BUY Setup

EMA7 > EMA200 and EMA50 > EMA200 (bullish bias) Previous candle = HA Doji or small bearish pullback near EMA 7 / 50 Current candle = bullish HA close > previous HA close Arrow ▲ appears below confirmation candle

Input Parameters

Input Description Default InpFastEMAPeriod Fast EMA period 7 InpMidEMAPeriod Middle EMA period 50 InpSlowEMAPeriod Long-term EMA (Trend line) 200 InpDojiBodyPercent Max body-to-range ratio to define Doji 0.35 InpMaxPullbackPoints Distance (points) from EMA 7/50 to qualify as pullback 40 InpCooldownBars Bars to wait before next same-type signal 5 InpEnableSellSignals / InpEnableBuySignals Enable/disable direction true InpEnableAlerts Pop-up alerts for each signal true InpDropChartObjects Draw chart arrows/labels true

Recommended Usage

Timeframes: M1–M15 for scalping / M30–H1 for intraday

Markets: Forex majors, indices, gold, crypto CFDs

Combine with: Support / resistance zones Session timing or volatility filters Your own risk-reward or binary-options timing strategy



Support / Credits

Developed by MFIT-NM Labs

Indicator ID: Pullback Rejection v2.0











